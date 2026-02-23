Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) Given New $300.00 Price Target at Robert W. Baird

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by research analysts at Robert W. Baird from $360.00 to $300.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird’s target price points to a potential upside of 108.31% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Bank of America decreased their target price on Zscaler from $355.00 to $335.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 26th. Berenberg Bank cut their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $400.00 to $390.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 28th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Zscaler from $350.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Zscaler from $354.00 to $267.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Zscaler from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-three have assigned a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $302.35.

Shares of ZS stock traded down $15.73 on Monday, hitting $144.02. 2,723,148 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,199,960. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.82. Zscaler has a 52 week low of $144.20 and a 52 week high of $336.99. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $206.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $259.15. The firm has a market cap of $22.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -552.67, a PEG ratio of 325.66 and a beta of 1.02.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 25th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $788.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $773.86 million. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 1.45% and a negative return on equity of 0.12%. Zscaler’s quarterly revenue was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. Zscaler has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.780-3.820 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.890-0.900 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Zscaler will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Raj Judge sold 3,438 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.82, for a total value of $793,559.16. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 70,394 shares in the company, valued at $16,248,343.08. This trade represents a 4.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert Schlossman sold 2,349 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.79, for a total transaction of $546,823.71. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 74,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,378,471.87. The trade was a 3.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 19,350 shares of company stock valued at $4,471,509 over the last ninety days. 17.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Zscaler by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,423,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,569,357,000 after purchasing an additional 55,521 shares during the last quarter. Groupama Asset Managment lifted its stake in Zscaler by 76,352.6% in the third quarter. Groupama Asset Managment now owns 4,750,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,423,385,000 after purchasing an additional 4,743,787 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Zscaler by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,582,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $580,945,000 after buying an additional 354,763 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Zscaler by 43.3% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,572,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $578,576,000 after buying an additional 777,414 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,337,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,774,000 after buying an additional 77,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 46.45% of the company’s stock.

Zscaler is a cloud security company that delivers a cloud-native platform to protect users, applications and data as organizations move away from traditional, network-centric security architectures. The company focuses on a zero trust approach that assumes no implicit trust for users or devices, providing secure access to the internet, SaaS applications and private applications regardless of where users are located. Zscaler positions its services as an alternative to legacy appliances and site-centric VPNs, aiming to simplify security while enabling modern, distributed workforces.

Key offerings are built around the Zscaler Zero Trust Exchange, a multi-tenant cloud platform that enforces security and access policies in-line.

