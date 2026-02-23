First Trust Natural Gas ETF (NYSEARCA:FCG) Reaches New 12-Month High – Here’s Why

First Trust Natural Gas ETF (NYSEARCA:FCG – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $27.88 and last traded at $27.4760, with a volume of 153804 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.61.

First Trust Natural Gas ETF Stock Down 1.8%

The firm has a market capitalization of $546.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.55 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $24.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.79.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust Natural Gas ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Natural Gas ETF in the first quarter valued at about $244,000. Corrado Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust Natural Gas ETF by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Corrado Advisors LLC now owns 45,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,044,000 after buying an additional 4,238 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Natural Gas ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $537,000. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Natural Gas ETF by 21.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 15,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after buying an additional 2,750 shares during the period. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Natural Gas ETF by 39.8% in the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 11,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 3,328 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Natural Gas ETF Company Profile

First Trust ISE-Revere Natural Gas Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the ISE-REVERE Natural Gas Index (the Index). The Index is an equal-weighted index consisting of exchange-listed companies that derive a substantial portion of their revenues from the exploration and production of natural gas. The Index is constructed by establishing the universe of stocks listed in the United States of companies involved in the natural gas exploration and production industries and then eliminates stocks whose natural gas-proven reserves do not meet certain requirements.

