Franklin U.S. Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF (NASDAQ:LVHD) Reaches New 12-Month High – Here’s What Happened

Franklin U.S. Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF (NASDAQ:LVHD – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $44.28 and last traded at $44.1790, with a volume of 3829 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $44.11.

Franklin U.S. Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF Trading Down 0.2%

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $41.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.99. The company has a market capitalization of $625.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.71 and a beta of 0.68.

Franklin U.S. Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 5th were given a $0.0845 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 5th. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Franklin U.S. Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF

Franklin U.S. Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF Company Profile

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nvwm LLC raised its position in shares of Franklin U.S. Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF by 4.3% during the third quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 15,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $649,000 after purchasing an additional 652 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its position in Franklin U.S. Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF by 88.8% during the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 20,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $820,000 after purchasing an additional 9,668 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in Franklin U.S. Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF by 128.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 47,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,886,000 after purchasing an additional 26,641 shares in the last quarter.

The Franklin U.S. Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF (LVHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the QS Low Volatility High Dividend index. The fund tracks an index of roughly 50-100 US stocks selected from across the market cap spectrum. Stocks are selected and weighted to emphasize profitability, high dividends, low price volatility and low earnings volatility. LVHD was launched on Dec 29, 2015 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

