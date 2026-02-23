Franklin U.S. Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF (NASDAQ:LVHD) Reaches New 12-Month High – Here’s What Happened

Franklin U.S. Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF (NASDAQ:LVHD – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $44.28 and last traded at $44.1790, with a volume of 3829 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $44.11.
Franklin U.S. Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF Trading Down 0.2%
The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $41.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.99. The company has a market capitalization of $625.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.71 and a beta of 0.68.
Franklin U.S. Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 5th were given a $0.0845 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 5th. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Franklin U.S. Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF
Franklin U.S. Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF Company Profile
The Franklin U.S. Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF (LVHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the QS Low Volatility High Dividend index. The fund tracks an index of roughly 50-100 US stocks selected from across the market cap spectrum. Stocks are selected and weighted to emphasize profitability, high dividends, low price volatility and low earnings volatility. LVHD was launched on Dec 29, 2015 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.
