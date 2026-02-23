SMC (OTCMKTS:SMCAY) Hits New 52-Week High – Here’s Why

Smc Corporation (OTCMKTS:SMCAY – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $24.23 and last traded at $24.1450, with a volume of 3073 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $24.12.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Zacks Research raised shares of SMC from a “strong sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SMC has a consensus rating of “Strong Buy”.

Get SMC alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on SMCAY

SMC Trading Up 0.8%

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $19.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.67. The company has a market capitalization of $31.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.94, a P/E/G ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.97.

SMC (OTCMKTS:SMCAY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 12th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $207.25 billion. SMC had a return on equity of 7.83% and a net margin of 19.41%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Smc Corporation will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

About SMC

(Get Free Report)

SMC Corporation manufactures, processes, and sells automatic control equipment, sintered filters, and various types of filtration equipment worldwide. The company offers air management system, directional control valves, air cylinders, rotatory actuators/air grippers, electric actuators/cylinders, fitting and tubing, and modular F.R.L./pressure control equipment, as well as vacuum, air preparation, and lubrication equipment. It also provides flow control equipment, speed controllers, silencers/exhaust/blow guns/pressure gauges, switches/sensors/controllers, static neutralization equipment, and industrial device communication equipment/wireless system.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SMC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SMC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.