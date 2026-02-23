AT&T (NYSE:T) Trading Up 1.9% – Should You Buy?

AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 1.9% on Monday . The company traded as high as $28.83 and last traded at $28.5080. Approximately 41,059,031 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 13% from the average daily volume of 47,258,406 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.98.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research cut shares of AT&T from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, December 15th. Wall Street Zen downgraded AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 8th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of AT&T in a report on Monday, December 29th. Williams Trading set a $32.00 price objective on AT&T in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their target price on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AT&T has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.93.

AT&T Stock Up 1.9%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $199.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.35, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $25.25 and its 200-day moving average is $26.35.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The technology company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $33.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.91 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 17.47% and a return on equity of 12.33%. The company's revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. AT&T has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.250-2.350 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

AT&T Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 12th were issued a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 12th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is 36.39%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AT&T

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of T. Front Row Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. increased its position in AT&T by 363.7% in the third quarter. Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. now owns 895 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 702 shares during the period. GGM Financials LLC bought a new stake in AT&T in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Rachor Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of AT&T during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Safe Harbor Fiduciary LLC bought a new position in shares of AT&T during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. 57.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc is a global telecommunications company that provides a broad range of communications and digital entertainment services. Its core activities include consumer and business wireless services, broadband and fiber internet, and network infrastructure. The company operates branded wireless services through AT&T Mobility and deploys fixed-line and fiber networks to deliver high-speed internet and related home services.

AT&T’s product and service portfolio spans mobile voice and data plans, smartphones and device sales, home internet (including fiber-to-the-home where available), and managed connectivity solutions for enterprise customers.

