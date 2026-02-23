CMB.TECH (NYSE:CMBT) Hits New 1-Year High – Time to Buy?

CMB.TECH nv (NYSE:CMBT – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $14.17 and last traded at $14.1450, with a volume of 1231533 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.98.

CMBT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wall Street Zen lowered CMB.TECH from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 31st. Pareto Securities upgraded shares of CMB.TECH to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 28th. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of CMB.TECH from a “sell (d+)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, CMB.TECH has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a PE ratio of 17.25 and a beta of -0.08.

CMB.TECH (NYSE:CMBT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 26th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $460.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $393.37 million. CMB.TECH had a return on equity of 4.28% and a net margin of 12.64%.

The company also recently disclosed a special dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 7th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 7th. CMB.TECH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.54%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mcguire Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in CMB.TECH during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CMB.TECH in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in shares of CMB.TECH during the third quarter worth approximately $45,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CMB.TECH in the 3rd quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in CMB.TECH by 221.3% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 4,497 shares during the last quarter.

Euronav NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation and storage of crude oil worldwide. The company offers floating, storage, and offloading (FSO) services. It also owns and operates a fleet of vessels. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Antwerp, Belgium. As of March 15, 2024, Euronav NV operates as subsidiary of CMB NV.

