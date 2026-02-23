Amprius Technologies (NYSE:AMPX) Trading 7.2% Higher – What’s Next?

Shares of Amprius Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AMPX – Get Free Report) shot up 7.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $10.77 and last traded at $10.2060. 7,799,607 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 4% from the average session volume of 8,154,872 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.52.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Amprius Technologies in a report on Tuesday, December 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on shares of Amprius Technologies from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Amprius Technologies in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of Amprius Technologies in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Amprius Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.63.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.43. The company has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.25 and a beta of 2.98.

In related news, CTO Constantin Ionel Stefan sold 492,827 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.04, for a total value of $5,933,637.08. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer directly owned 748,696 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,014,299.84. This represents a 39.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Kang Sun sold 950,548 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.07, for a total value of $10,522,566.36. Following the sale, the director directly owned 1,403,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,538,416.57. This trade represents a 40.38% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,305,652 shares of company stock worth $25,504,331. 12.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Amprius Technologies in the third quarter valued at $11,392,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amprius Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $174,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Amprius Technologies by 99.9% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,000,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,213,000 after buying an additional 500,212 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amprius Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,799,000. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amprius Technologies during the third quarter worth about $1,565,000. 5.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amprius Technologies, Inc (NYSE: AMPX) is a U.S.-based developer of high-energy-density lithium-ion batteries that leverage silicon anode technology to deliver performance levels beyond conventional graphite-based cells. The company’s batteries are designed to offer industry-leading gravimetric energy density, enabling longer run times and reduced weight for portable power applications. Amprius blends advanced materials science and scalable manufacturing processes to commercialize next-generation battery solutions.

At the core of Amprius’ product portfolio are cylindrical and prismatic cells that employ a proprietary silicon nanowire anode, which supports high charge/discharge rates while maintaining cycle life.

