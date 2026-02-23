Putnam Mun Oppo Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (NYSE:PMO)

Putnam Mun Oppo (NYSE:PMO – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.0393 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, April 30th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.4%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 23rd.

Putnam Mun Oppo Stock Performance

Putnam Mun Oppo stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $10.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 51,443 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,084. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.60 and a 200-day moving average of $10.37. Putnam Mun Oppo has a one year low of $9.34 and a one year high of $10.79.

Putnam Mun Oppo Company Profile

Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (NYSE: PMO) is a diversified closed-end management investment company that seeks to provide current income exempt from federal income tax with a secondary objective of capital preservation. Established in 1982 and advised by Putnam Investment Management, the Trust invests primarily in municipal securities issued by U.S. states, municipalities and their instrumentalities. Its strategy combines high-quality bonds with selectively chosen sectors in the municipal market to generate tax-advantaged income for shareholders.

The Trust’s portfolio generally comprises general obligation bonds, revenue bonds and insured municipal securities, as well as unrated issues judged by its adviser to possess equivalent credit quality.

