Western Asset Premier Bond Fund Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.07 (NYSE:WEA)

Western Asset Premier Bond Fund (NYSE:WEA – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.07 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, April 30th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 23rd.

Western Asset Premier Bond Fund Stock Performance

Shares of Western Asset Premier Bond Fund stock traded down $0.02 on Monday, hitting $11.01. 26,604 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 32,523. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.11. Western Asset Premier Bond Fund has a 52 week low of $10.16 and a 52 week high of $11.44.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Western Asset Premier Bond Fund

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Western Asset Premier Bond Fund by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 117,609 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,297,000 after buying an additional 12,518 shares during the period. Smith Asset Management Co. LLC grew its holdings in Western Asset Premier Bond Fund by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Smith Asset Management Co. LLC now owns 14,963 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 1,426 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in Western Asset Premier Bond Fund by 24.6% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 268,770 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,965,000 after purchasing an additional 53,119 shares during the period. Invictus Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Western Asset Premier Bond Fund by 34.1% in the 4th quarter. Invictus Private Wealth LLC now owns 99,197 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,094,000 after purchasing an additional 25,237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Western Asset Premier Bond Fund by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 324,644 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,581,000 after purchasing an additional 42,252 shares in the last quarter.

About Western Asset Premier Bond Fund

Western Asset Premier Bond Fund Inc (NYSE: WEA) is a publicly traded closed-end management investment company that primarily seeks to provide a high level of current income. The fund achieves this objective through a diversified portfolio of fixed-income instruments, including government and corporate debt, mortgage- and asset-backed securities, and other income-producing debt obligations. By investing across various sectors and credit qualities, the fund aims to balance income generation with risk management.

The fund’s investment strategy emphasizes active security selection and broad diversification.

