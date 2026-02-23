Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS) Director Dino Rossi Sells 18,950 Shares

Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS – Get Free Report) Director Dino Rossi sold 18,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.41, for a total value of $4,953,719.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 78,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,570,614.31. The trade was a 19.41% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Krystal Biotech Stock Up 4.9%

Shares of KRYS traded up $12.79 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $274.59. The company had a trading volume of 294,320 shares, compared to its average volume of 291,786. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $266.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $211.66. The firm has a market cap of $8.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.09 and a beta of 0.49. Krystal Biotech, Inc. has a 52-week low of $122.80 and a 52-week high of $298.30.

Get Krystal Biotech alerts:

Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 17th. The company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $107.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.30 million. Krystal Biotech had a return on equity of 18.69% and a net margin of 52.64%. On average, research analysts expect that Krystal Biotech, Inc. will post 6.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UMB Bank n.a. increased its position in shares of Krystal Biotech by 34.6% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 144 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Optimize Financial Inc raised its holdings in Krystal Biotech by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Optimize Financial Inc now owns 2,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $704,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Krystal Biotech by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,211,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Krystal Biotech by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,075,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in Krystal Biotech by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 2,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.29% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Krystal Biotech from $310.00 to $371.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 17th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Krystal Biotech from $288.00 to $318.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Krystal Biotech from $206.00 to $327.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Zacks Research cut Krystal Biotech from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Finally, Chardan Capital upped their price target on Krystal Biotech from $220.00 to $323.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 18th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $318.75.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Krystal Biotech

About Krystal Biotech

(Get Free Report)

Krystal Biotech, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on developing gene therapies for rare dermatological diseases. Headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, the company applies proprietary viral vector delivery technology to enable topical administration of corrective genes directly to the skin. By targeting the underlying genetic causes of inherited skin disorders, Krystal Biotech seeks to address areas of high unmet medical need with potentially transformative treatments.

The company’s lead product candidate, KB103, is designed to deliver a functional COL7A1 gene to patients with dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (DEB), a severe and often debilitating blistering condition.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Krystal Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Krystal Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.