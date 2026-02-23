Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS) Director Dino Rossi Sells 18,950 Shares

Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS – Get Free Report) Director Dino Rossi sold 18,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.41, for a total value of $4,953,719.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 78,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,570,614.31. The trade was a 19.41% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
Krystal Biotech Stock Up 4.9%
Shares of KRYS traded up $12.79 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $274.59. The company had a trading volume of 294,320 shares, compared to its average volume of 291,786. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $266.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $211.66. The firm has a market cap of $8.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.09 and a beta of 0.49. Krystal Biotech, Inc. has a 52-week low of $122.80 and a 52-week high of $298.30.
Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 17th. The company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $107.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.30 million. Krystal Biotech had a return on equity of 18.69% and a net margin of 52.64%. On average, research analysts expect that Krystal Biotech, Inc. will post 6.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Krystal Biotech from $310.00 to $371.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 17th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Krystal Biotech from $288.00 to $318.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Krystal Biotech from $206.00 to $327.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Zacks Research cut Krystal Biotech from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Finally, Chardan Capital upped their price target on Krystal Biotech from $220.00 to $323.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 18th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $318.75.
About Krystal Biotech
Krystal Biotech, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on developing gene therapies for rare dermatological diseases. Headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, the company applies proprietary viral vector delivery technology to enable topical administration of corrective genes directly to the skin. By targeting the underlying genetic causes of inherited skin disorders, Krystal Biotech seeks to address areas of high unmet medical need with potentially transformative treatments.
The company’s lead product candidate, KB103, is designed to deliver a functional COL7A1 gene to patients with dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (DEB), a severe and often debilitating blistering condition.
