Wall Street Zen Downgrades Naspers (OTCMKTS:NPSNY) to Hold

Naspers (OTCMKTS:NPSNY – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Monday.
Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Research upgraded Naspers from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Naspers in a research report on Monday, December 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.
Naspers Price Performance
Naspers Company Profile
Naspers is a South African multinational holding company headquartered in Cape Town with principal interests in internet, technology and media businesses. Founded in 1915 as a publisher, the company evolved from traditional newspaper and magazine publishing into a diversified media group with pay-television and publishing operations in South Africa and other markets. Over time Naspers shifted strategy toward technology investments and online platforms, building a global portfolio focused on marketplaces, payments, classifieds and food delivery services.
A defining moment in the company’s modern history was its early investment in China’s Tencent, which helped reshape Naspers into a significant global investor in internet companies.
