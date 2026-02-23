P10 (NYSE:RPC) Director Acquires $86,500.00 in Stock

P10, Inc. (NYSE:RPC – Get Free Report) Director Robert Stewart, Jr. acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.65 per share, with a total value of $86,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 144,525 shares in the company, valued at $1,250,141.25. This represents a 7.43% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

P10 Stock Down 5.4%

RPC traded down $0.46 during trading on Monday, reaching $8.05. 807,661 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 730,324. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a current ratio of 2.50. The company has a market cap of $885.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 0.80. P10, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.02 and a 1 year high of $13.19.

Get P10 alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on RPC shares. Zacks Research upgraded shares of P10 from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. Weiss Ratings started coverage on shares of P10 in a report on Thursday, February 12th. They issued a “hold (c)” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of P10 from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.00.

P10 Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

P10 (NYSE: RPC) is an oilfield services company that provides specialized equipment and field services to upstream oil and gas operators. The company focuses on supplying non?exclusive, rental and production support products and technical services that help customers complete, produce and maintain wells. Its offerings are designed to support a range of onshore operations, with emphasis on scalable, modular solutions that can be deployed across multiple basins.

Products and services typically include surface and downhole rental tools, completion and production accessories, well intervention and maintenance services, and related operational support.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for P10 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for P10 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.