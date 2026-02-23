Biodesix (NASDAQ:BDSX) CEO Scott Hutton Sells 1,490 Shares

Biodesix, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSX – Get Free Report) CEO Scott Hutton sold 1,490 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.78, for a total value of $19,042.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 48,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $623,242.26. This trade represents a 2.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

On Tuesday, February 10th, Scott Hutton sold 3,559 shares of Biodesix stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.08, for a total value of $35,874.72.

On Friday, January 16th, Scott Hutton sold 970 shares of Biodesix stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.15, for a total transaction of $7,905.50.

Shares of Biodesix stock traded down $0.42 during trading on Monday, reaching $12.77. The company had a trading volume of 99,174 shares, compared to its average volume of 160,620. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.02 and its 200-day moving average is $8.21. Biodesix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.44 and a fifty-two week high of $19.13. The company has a market cap of $101.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.30 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.11, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.84.

Several brokerages have weighed in on BDSX. Wall Street Zen raised Biodesix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Biodesix in a report on Tuesday, February 17th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Biodesix in a research note on Monday, December 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.50.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BDSX. XTX Topco Ltd boosted its holdings in Biodesix by 99.4% in the second quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 205,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 102,494 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in Biodesix in the fourth quarter valued at about $68,000. DRW Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Biodesix in the fourth quarter worth about $105,000. Oracle Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Biodesix during the 3rd quarter valued at about $113,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Biodesix during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $113,000. 20.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Biodesix, Inc is a commercial-stage molecular diagnostics company headquartered in Boulder, Colorado, that develops and delivers blood-based tests to improve the diagnosis and management of lung diseases, including lung cancer. The company integrates advanced proteomic and, more recently, genomic technologies to offer noninvasive testing solutions designed to guide clinical decision-making. Biodesix operates a CLIA-certified and CAP-accredited laboratory, allowing it to process patient samples at scale and maintain rigorous quality standards.

The company’s flagship product, VeriStrat®, is a proteomic test that stratifies patients with non-small cell lung cancer into groups more likely to benefit from specific therapies.

