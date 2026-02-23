Insider Buying: Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) Director Acquires 50,000 Shares of Stock

Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR – Get Free Report) Director Gregory Lucier purchased 50,000 shares of Avantor stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.16 per share, for a total transaction of $458,000.00. Following the purchase, the director owned 50,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $458,000. This trade represents a ? increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Avantor Trading Down 1.6%

Avantor stock traded down $0.14 during trading on Monday, hitting $8.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,904,095 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,384,350. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.19 and its 200 day moving average is $12.10. Avantor, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.83 and a 1-year high of $18.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.78.

Get Avantor alerts:

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. Avantor had a positive return on equity of 10.45% and a negative net margin of 8.09%.The firm’s revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. Avantor has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.770-0.830 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Avantor, Inc. will post 1.06 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Avantor

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVTR. TD Private Client Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Avantor by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 7,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 670 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in shares of Avantor by 46.2% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its position in shares of Avantor by 28.1% in the third quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 4,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 905 shares during the last quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. increased its stake in shares of Avantor by 2.5% in the third quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 38,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,000 after purchasing an additional 966 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Avantor by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 37,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,000 after purchasing an additional 979 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AVTR. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $10.50 target price on shares of Avantor in a report on Thursday, February 12th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Avantor in a report on Thursday, February 12th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $10.00 price target on shares of Avantor in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. Raymond James Financial lowered shares of Avantor from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Finally, Evercore set a $10.00 price objective on Avantor in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.83.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on AVTR

About Avantor

(Get Free Report)

Avantor, Inc (NYSE:AVTR) is a global provider of mission-critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education & government, and advanced technologies & applied materials industries. The company delivers essential solutions that support research, development, production and safety applications. Its product portfolio spans from high-purity chemicals and reagents to biologics and cell culture media, as well as lab equipment, consumables and custom manufacturing services.

Avantor’s offerings are organized across two primary segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Avantor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.