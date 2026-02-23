Insider Buying: Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) Director Acquires 50,000 Shares of Stock

Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR – Get Free Report) Director Gregory Lucier purchased 50,000 shares of Avantor stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.16 per share, for a total transaction of $458,000.00. Following the purchase, the director owned 50,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $458,000. This trade represents a ? increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
Avantor Trading Down 1.6%
Avantor stock traded down $0.14 during trading on Monday, hitting $8.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,904,095 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,384,350. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.19 and its 200 day moving average is $12.10. Avantor, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.83 and a 1-year high of $18.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.78.
Avantor (NYSE:AVTR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. Avantor had a positive return on equity of 10.45% and a negative net margin of 8.09%.The firm’s revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. Avantor has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.770-0.830 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Avantor, Inc. will post 1.06 EPS for the current year.
A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AVTR. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $10.50 target price on shares of Avantor in a report on Thursday, February 12th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Avantor in a report on Thursday, February 12th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $10.00 price target on shares of Avantor in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. Raymond James Financial lowered shares of Avantor from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Finally, Evercore set a $10.00 price objective on Avantor in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.83.
About Avantor
Avantor, Inc (NYSE:AVTR) is a global provider of mission-critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education & government, and advanced technologies & applied materials industries. The company delivers essential solutions that support research, development, production and safety applications. Its product portfolio spans from high-purity chemicals and reagents to biologics and cell culture media, as well as lab equipment, consumables and custom manufacturing services.
Avantor’s offerings are organized across two primary segments.
