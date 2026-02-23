Western Asset Global High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:EHI) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.07

Western Asset Global High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:EHI – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.07 per share on Friday, May 29th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 21st.

Western Asset Global High Income Fund Stock Performance

NYSE EHI traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $6.41. The company had a trading volume of 166,122 shares, compared to its average volume of 112,361. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.46. Western Asset Global High Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $6.11 and a fifty-two week high of $6.80.

About Western Asset Global High Income Fund

Western Asset Global High Income Fund (NYSE: EHI) is a diversified, closed-end management investment company that seeks to provide high current income by investing primarily in a broad range of high-yield and emerging-market debt securities. The fund’s portfolio typically includes corporate and sovereign bonds, bank loans, convertible securities and other credit instruments denominated in U.S. dollars and foreign currencies. By accessing global credit markets, EHI aims to capture attractive yield opportunities across developed and developing economies.

Launched in the late 2000s, the fund employs both fundamental credit analysis and top-down macroeconomic research to construct a portfolio that balances income generation with risk management.

