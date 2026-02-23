LMP Capital and Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:SCD) Declares $0.12 Monthly Dividend

LMP Capital and Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:SCD – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.12 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, May 29th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.2%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 21st.

LMP Capital and Income Fund Price Performance

NYSE SCD traded down $0.21 during trading on Monday, hitting $15.62. 40,158 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 90,125. LMP Capital and Income Fund has a 12-month low of $13.35 and a 12-month high of $17.30. The business has a 50 day moving average of $15.35 and a 200-day moving average of $15.22.

About LMP Capital and Income Fund

LMP Capital & Income Fund (NYSE:SCD) is a diversified, closed-end management investment company organized as a Maryland corporation. The fund’s primary objective is to deliver total return through current income and capital appreciation. It is listed on the New York Stock Exchange and serves a broad base of retail and institutional investors seeking exposure to a mix of equity and income-producing assets.

The fund pursues its objective by investing predominantly in common stocks, debt securities and convertible instruments issued by U.S.

