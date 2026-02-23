Putnam Mast Int (NYSE:PIM) to Issue $0.02 Monthly Dividend

Putnam Mast Int (NYSE:PIM – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.022 per share on Friday, May 29th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 21st.

Putnam Mast Int Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PIM traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $3.30. 85,135 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 79,252. Putnam Mast Int has a 12-month low of $3.14 and a 12-month high of $3.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.35.

About Putnam Mast Int

Putnam Master International (NYSE:PIM) is a closed-end management investment company that seeks long-term capital appreciation by investing primarily in equity securities of non-U.S. companies. The fund maintains a diversified portfolio spanning developed and emerging markets, with a focus on identifying businesses offering strong growth potential, attractive valuations and sound corporate governance. Shares of PIM trade on the NYSE, providing investors with a fixed capital structure and the opportunity to gain exposure to global equity markets through a single vehicle.

The fund’s investment team, managed by Putnam Retail Management LP, conducts bottom-up fundamental analysis to select holdings across multiple industries and geographies.

Featured Stories

