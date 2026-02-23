Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc. (NYSE:HIX) Announces $0.05 Monthly Dividend

Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc. (NYSE:HIX – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 21st will be given a dividend of 0.049 per share by the closed-end fund on Friday, May 29th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 21st.

Western Asset High Income Fund II Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE HIX traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $4.17. 223,381 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 322,817. Western Asset High Income Fund II has a 52-week low of $3.65 and a 52-week high of $4.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.24.

Western Asset High Income Fund II Company Profile

Western Asset High Income Fund II (NYSE: HIX) is a closed-end management investment company that seeks to provide high current income by investing primarily in below-investment-grade debt instruments. The fund pursues a diversified portfolio of high-yield corporate bonds, senior loans, mortgage- and asset-backed securities, and emerging-market debt, aiming to generate attractive yield while managing credit and interest rate risk.

The fund may employ leverage through borrowings and the issuance of preferred shares to enhance its income potential.

