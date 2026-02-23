ACV Auctions (NASDAQ:ACVA) Issues Earnings Results

ACV Auctions (NASDAQ:ACVA – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.10), Briefing.com reports. ACV Auctions had a negative net margin of 12.51% and a negative return on equity of 12.94%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.16) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Here are the key takeaways from ACV Auctions’ conference call:

Q4 revenue came in at (+15% YoY) with 193,000 vehicles sold, adjusted EBITDA of (+36% YoY) and a non?GAAP net loss of , beating the high end of guidance. 2026 guidance targets $845–855 million in revenue (11–13% growth) and $73–77 million in adjusted EBITDA (~28% growth) while investing ~$11M in go?to?market spend plus additional VIPER CapEx (total incremental investment approaching ~$20M) and expecting adjusted EBITDA margin to expand ~100 bps.

Non?GAAP cost of revenue increased ~400 bps YoY due to elevated arbitration costs in a specific customer cohort; management has implemented litigation and operational steps that show early improvement in 2026, but arbitration remains a material near?term risk. Operational scale and monetization levers are strengthening — ACV Transportation grew 20% in Q4 with margins at the midterm low?20s target and ACV Capital grew 48% in Q4 while the company is adding inspectors and territory managers to accelerate regional growth.

ACV Auctions Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ACVA traded down $1.02 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $5.64. 7,697,714 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,858,578. The stock has a market cap of $970.36 million, a P/E ratio of -11.50 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. ACV Auctions has a twelve month low of $4.95 and a twelve month high of $17.79. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.87.

Here are the key news stories impacting ACV Auctions this week:

Several equities analysts have commented on ACVA shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered ACV Auctions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 11th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on ACV Auctions from $14.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Barrington Research downgraded ACV Auctions from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on ACV Auctions from $18.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on ACV Auctions to $8.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.85.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO George Chamoun bought 14,286 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.81 per share, with a total value of $125,859.66. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer owned 2,598,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,891,754.23. This trade represents a 0.55% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ACV Auctions

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wasatch Advisors LP grew its position in ACV Auctions by 301.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 7,295,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,331,000 after purchasing an additional 5,475,874 shares in the last quarter. Sunriver Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ACV Auctions in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $23,768,000. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of ACV Auctions in the third quarter worth $14,502,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in ACV Auctions by 8,898.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,470,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,792,000 after acquiring an additional 1,453,997 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Research Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ACV Auctions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,764,000. 88.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ACV Auctions Company Profile

ACV Auctions operates a digital marketplace that connects automotive dealers through a mobile-first platform for wholesale vehicle auctions. The company’s software enables dealers to list, inspect and bid on used vehicles in real time, leveraging smartphone-based condition reporting, high-resolution imagery and data analytics to streamline the buying and selling process. ACV Auctions also offers subscription-based access to its auction platform, supplemental reconditioning services and financing tools designed to help dealers optimize inventory turn and reduce risk.

Since its founding in 2014, ACV Auctions has expanded its technology offerings beyond core auction services to include dealer management integrations, transportation logistics coordination and title management solutions.

