Shipping Stocks To Add to Your Watchlist – February 20th

Frontline, ZIM Integrated Shipping Services, Viking, Star Bulk Carriers, and Golar LNG are the five Shipping stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Shipping stocks are shares of companies that own, operate, or provide services to commercial ships — including container carriers, dry-bulk and tanker operators, and ship-management or port logistics firms. These equities tend to be highly cyclical and sensitive to global trade volumes, freight rates, fuel costs, ship supply and scrapping, and geopolitical or regulatory events that affect maritime transportation. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Shipping stocks within the last several days.
Frontline (FRO)
Read Our Latest Research Report on FRO
ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (ZIM)
Read Our Latest Research Report on ZIM
Viking (VIK)
Viking Holdings Ltd engages in the passenger shipping and other forms of passenger transport in North America, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through River and Ocean segments. The company also operates as a tour entrepreneur for passengers and related activities in tourism. As of December 31, 2023, it operated a fleet of 92 ships, including 81 river vessels comprising 58 Longships, 10 smaller classes based on the Longship design, 11 other river vessels, and 1 river vessel charter and the Viking Mississippi; 9 ocean ships; and 2 expedition ships.
Read Our Latest Research Report on VIK
Star Bulk Carriers (SBLK)
Star Bulk Carriers Corp., a shipping company, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. Its vessels transport a range of bulk commodities, including iron ores, minerals and grains, bauxite, fertilizers, and steel products. As of December 31, 2023, the company owned a fleet of 116 dry bulk vessels with combined carrying capacity of 13.1 million deadweight tonnage (dwt) consisting of Newcastlemax, Capesize, Post Panamax, Kamsarmax, Panamax, Ultramax, and Supramax vessels with carrying capacities between 53,489 dwt and 209,537 dwt.
Read Our Latest Research Report on SBLK
Golar LNG (GLNG)
Golar LNG Limited designs, converts, owns, and operates marine infrastructure for the liquefaction of natural gas. The company operates through three segments: FLNG, Corporate and Other, and Shipping. It engages in the regasification, storage, and offloading of liquefied natural gas (LNG); operation of floating liquefaction natural gas (FLNG) vessels or projects; transportation of LNG carriers; and vessel management activities.
Read Our Latest Research Report on GLNG
Featured Articles
- MarketBeat’s Top Five Stocks to Own in February 2026
- PayPal Is Back Near IPO-Era Prices—Value Setup or Value Trap?
- Beyond the Box: How FedEx Is Winning as Tech Slumps
- Nebius’ AI Infrastructure Rally Is Back—And the Numbers Explain Why
- Magic Mushrooms, Hard Cash: Compass Pathways’ Trial Win, Fast Raise
- High Yield Revival: 3 Cash-Rich Dividend Payers on Sale