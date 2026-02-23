JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ) Shares Down 1% – Here’s What Happened

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $57.34 and last traded at $57.56. 6,975,315 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 13% from the average session volume of 6,175,574 shares. The stock had previously closed at $58.15.
JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Stock Performance
The stock has a market capitalization of $33.21 billion, a PE ratio of 32.17 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.71.
JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Cuts Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 4th. Investors of record on Monday, February 2nd were given a dividend of $0.4657 per share. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.7%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 2nd.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF
JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Company Profile
The J.P. Morgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund of US large-cap companies from the Nasdaq-100 Index, assessed and managed using ESG factors and a proprietary data science driven investment approach. The fund also invests in ELNs in seeking income generation. JEPQ was launched on May 3, 2022 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF
- The gold chart Wall Street is terrified of…
- America’s 1776 happening again
- Buy this Gold Stock Before May 2026
- What a Former CIA Agent Knows About the Coming Collapse
- This $15 Stock Could Go Down as the #1 Stock of 2026
Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.