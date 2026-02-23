JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ) Shares Down 1% – Here’s What Happened

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $57.34 and last traded at $57.56. 6,975,315 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 13% from the average session volume of 6,175,574 shares. The stock had previously closed at $58.15.

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $33.21 billion, a PE ratio of 32.17 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.71.

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 4th. Investors of record on Monday, February 2nd were given a dividend of $0.4657 per share. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.7%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 2nd.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of JEPQ. Catalyst Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $407,000. Bauman Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,208,000. White Knight Strategic Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 50.6% in the 4th quarter. White Knight Strategic Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 1,998 shares in the last quarter. Wick Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Wick Capital Partners LLC now owns 173,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,106,000 after purchasing an additional 6,197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mcguire Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $154,000.

The J.P. Morgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund of US large-cap companies from the Nasdaq-100 Index, assessed and managed using ESG factors and a proprietary data science driven investment approach. The fund also invests in ELNs in seeking income generation. JEPQ was launched on May 3, 2022 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

