Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Inc. Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.12 (NYSE:DMO)

Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:DMO – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.12 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, April 30th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.8%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 23rd.

Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of NYSE:DMO traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $11.23. The company had a trading volume of 45,613 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,083. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.58. Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund has a 1-year low of $10.81 and a 1-year high of $12.15.

Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Company Profile

Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund, Inc (NYSE: DMO) is a closed?end management investment company that seeks to provide a high level of current income, with capital preservation as a secondary objective. The fund pursues these goals by allocating its assets among a diversified portfolio of mortgage?related securities.

The fund’s core investments include agency and non?agency residential mortgage?backed securities (MBS), commercial mortgage?backed securities (CMBS) and asset?backed securities (ABS) secured by pools of auto loans, credit card receivables, home equity loans and other consumer debt obligations.

