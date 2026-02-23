Putnam Mast Int (NYSE:PIM) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.02

Putnam Mast Int (NYSE:PIM – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.022 per share on Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 8.0%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 24th.

Putnam Mast Int Trading Down 0.5%

Putnam Mast Int stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $3.30. The stock had a trading volume of 85,135 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,524. Putnam Mast Int has a 12 month low of $3.14 and a 12 month high of $3.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.35.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PIM. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Putnam Mast Int in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates bought a new position in shares of Putnam Mast Int in the third quarter worth $32,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Putnam Mast Int in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. M3 Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Putnam Mast Int in the fourth quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, Balefire LLC raised its stake in shares of Putnam Mast Int by 100.6% during the 3rd quarter. Balefire LLC now owns 21,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 10,559 shares during the period. 55.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Putnam Mast Int

Putnam Master International (NYSE:PIM) is a closed-end management investment company that seeks long-term capital appreciation by investing primarily in equity securities of non-U.S. companies. The fund maintains a diversified portfolio spanning developed and emerging markets, with a focus on identifying businesses offering strong growth potential, attractive valuations and sound corporate governance. Shares of PIM trade on the NYSE, providing investors with a fixed capital structure and the opportunity to gain exposure to global equity markets through a single vehicle.

The fund’s investment team, managed by Putnam Retail Management LP, conducts bottom-up fundamental analysis to select holdings across multiple industries and geographies.

