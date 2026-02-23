Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc. (NYSE:HIX) Announces $0.05 Monthly Dividend

Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc. (NYSE:HIX – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 24th will be given a dividend of 0.049 per share by the closed-end fund on Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.1%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 24th.

Western Asset High Income Fund II Stock Down 0.4%

Shares of Western Asset High Income Fund II stock traded down $0.02 on Monday, reaching $4.17. 223,381 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 322,817. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.19 and a 200 day moving average of $4.24. Western Asset High Income Fund II has a 52 week low of $3.65 and a 52 week high of $4.42.

Western Asset High Income Fund II Company Profile

Western Asset High Income Fund II (NYSE: HIX) is a closed-end management investment company that seeks to provide high current income by investing primarily in below-investment-grade debt instruments. The fund pursues a diversified portfolio of high-yield corporate bonds, senior loans, mortgage- and asset-backed securities, and emerging-market debt, aiming to generate attractive yield while managing credit and interest rate risk.

The fund may employ leverage through borrowings and the issuance of preferred shares to enhance its income potential.

