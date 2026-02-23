Western Asset Global High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:EHI) Plans $0.07 Monthly Dividend

Western Asset Global High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:EHI – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 24th will be given a dividend of 0.07 per share on Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 13.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 24th.

Western Asset Global High Income Fund Trading Down 0.4%

Shares of NYSE:EHI traded down $0.02 on Monday, hitting $6.41. The company had a trading volume of 166,122 shares, compared to its average volume of 112,361. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.46. Western Asset Global High Income Fund has a 1 year low of $6.11 and a 1 year high of $6.80.

Get Western Asset Global High Income Fund alerts:

Western Asset Global High Income Fund Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Western Asset Global High Income Fund (NYSE: EHI) is a diversified, closed-end management investment company that seeks to provide high current income by investing primarily in a broad range of high-yield and emerging-market debt securities. The fund’s portfolio typically includes corporate and sovereign bonds, bank loans, convertible securities and other credit instruments denominated in U.S. dollars and foreign currencies. By accessing global credit markets, EHI aims to capture attractive yield opportunities across developed and developing economies.

Launched in the late 2000s, the fund employs both fundamental credit analysis and top-down macroeconomic research to construct a portfolio that balances income generation with risk management.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Western Asset Global High Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asset Global High Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.