LMP Capital and Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:SCD) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.12

LMP Capital and Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:SCD – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.12 per share by the real estate investment trust on Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.2%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 24th.

LMP Capital and Income Fund Stock Down 1.3%

Shares of SCD traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $15.62. 40,158 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 90,125. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.22. LMP Capital and Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $13.35 and a fifty-two week high of $17.30.

LMP Capital and Income Fund Company Profile

LMP Capital & Income Fund (NYSE:SCD) is a diversified, closed-end management investment company organized as a Maryland corporation. The fund’s primary objective is to deliver total return through current income and capital appreciation. It is listed on the New York Stock Exchange and serves a broad base of retail and institutional investors seeking exposure to a mix of equity and income-producing assets.

The fund pursues its objective by investing predominantly in common stocks, debt securities and convertible instruments issued by U.S.

