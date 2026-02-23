Head-To-Head Analysis: Shengfeng Development (NASDAQ:SFWL) and Kuehne & Nagel International (OTCMKTS:KHNGY)

Kuehne & Nagel International (OTCMKTS:KHNGY – Get Free Report) and Shengfeng Development (NASDAQ:SFWL – Get Free Report) are both transportation companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, earnings, risk and analyst recommendations.

Volatility and Risk

Kuehne & Nagel International has a beta of 0.88, meaning that its share price is 12% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Shengfeng Development has a beta of -2.73, meaning that its share price is 373% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Kuehne & Nagel International alerts:

Profitability

This table compares Kuehne & Nagel International and Shengfeng Development’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kuehne & Nagel International 4.01% 40.03% 8.48% Shengfeng Development N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kuehne & Nagel International 2 3 1 0 1.83 Shengfeng Development 1 0 0 0 1.00

Valuation & Earnings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Kuehne & Nagel International and Shengfeng Development, as reported by MarketBeat.

This table compares Kuehne & Nagel International and Shengfeng Development”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kuehne & Nagel International $28.18 billion 0.97 $1.34 billion $2.01 22.52 Shengfeng Development $504.16 million N/A $10.88 million N/A N/A

Kuehne & Nagel International has higher revenue and earnings than Shengfeng Development.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

1.1% of Shengfeng Development shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Kuehne & Nagel International beats Shengfeng Development on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Kuehne & Nagel International

(Get Free Report)

Kuehne + Nagel International AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated logistics services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Sea Logistics, Air Logistics, Road Logistics, and Contract Logistics. It offers less-than-container load, reefer and project logistics, and flexible container shipping solutions. The company also provides time-critical solutions, sea-air and time-defined products, airside and air charter services, cargo insurance, and customs clearance services. In addition, it offers spare parts logistics, production, and e-commerce logistics, distribution, packaging, and process solutions. Further, the company provides supply chain consulting and order management services. It serves aerospace, automotive, mobility, consumer, healthcare, high-tech and semicon, industrial, and perishables industries. The company was founded in 1890 and is based in Schindellegi, Switzerland. Kuehne + Nagel International AG is a subsidiary of Kuehne Holding AG.

About Shengfeng Development

(Get Free Report)

Shengfeng Development Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides contract logistics services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers business-to-business freight transportation services, such as full truckload and less than truckload; and cloud storage services, including warehouse management, order fulfillment, delivery process management, in-warehouse processing, and inventory optimization management services. It also provides value-added services comprising collection on delivery, customs declaration, delivery upstairs, packaging, pay-at-arrival, return proof of delivery, and shipment protection. The company serves clients in various industries, including manufacturing, energy, telecommunications, internet, fashion, fast moving consumer goods, publishing, agriculture, and e-commerce. Shengfeng Development Limited was founded in 2001 and is based in Fuzhou, the People's Republic of China.

Receive News & Ratings for Kuehne & Nagel International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kuehne & Nagel International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.