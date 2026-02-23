Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.24

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.24 per share by the medical equipment provider on Thursday, April 30th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 31st.

Zimmer Biomet has a dividend payout ratio of 11.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Zimmer Biomet to earn $8.87 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.96 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 10.8%.

Zimmer Biomet Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ZBH traded up $0.64 during trading on Monday, reaching $99.39. The company had a trading volume of 1,532,346 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,388,878. The company has a fifty day moving average of $90.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $95.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.62. Zimmer Biomet has a 12 month low of $84.59 and a 12 month high of $114.44.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Zimmer Biomet ( NYSE:ZBH Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.04. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 12.93% and a net margin of 8.56%.The business had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. Zimmer Biomet has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.300-8.450 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Zimmer Biomet will post 8.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on ZBH shares. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $104.00 to $100.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $97.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 9th. William Blair began coverage on Zimmer Biomet in a report on Friday. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.20.

Zimmer Biomet Company Profile

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE: ZBH) is a global medical device company focused on musculoskeletal healthcare. Headquartered in Warsaw, Indiana, the company designs, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of products used to treat joint disorders, bone disorders and related conditions. Its customer base includes orthopaedic and dental surgeons, hospitals, ambulatory surgery centers and other healthcare providers that rely on implants, instruments and related services for reconstructive and restorative procedures.

The company’s product offerings span joint replacement systems for hips, knees and shoulders; trauma and extremities implants; spine and thoracic solutions; dental and craniomaxillofacial implants and prosthetics; and sports medicine devices.

