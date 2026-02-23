Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HIO) Announces $0.04 Monthly Dividend

Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HIO – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.0355 per share by the closed-end fund on Thursday, April 30th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.3%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 23rd.

Shares of NYSE HIO traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $3.78. 368,970 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 431,139. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.82. Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund has a twelve month low of $3.36 and a twelve month high of $4.15.

Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Company Profile

Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc (NYSE: HIO) is a diversified closed-end management investment company that seeks to provide high current income and capital appreciation by investing primarily in high-yield and other fixed-income securities. The Fund’s portfolio is actively managed by Western Asset Management Company, an affiliate of Franklin Templeton, and may include below-investment-grade corporate debt, emerging-market sovereign and corporate bonds, bank loans, mortgage- and asset-backed securities.

