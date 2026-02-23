Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF (BATS:GCOW) Reaches New 12-Month High – Here’s What Happened

Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF (BATS:GCOW – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $46.94 and last traded at $46.88, with a volume of 13856 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $46.67.

Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average of $43.41 and a 200 day moving average of $41.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.82 and a beta of 0.69.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,601,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,184,000 after buying an additional 201,869 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,301,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,070,000 after acquiring an additional 203,855 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF by 3,777.3% in the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,776,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,432,000 after acquiring an additional 2,705,095 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF by 2.3% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 1,986,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,422,000 after acquiring an additional 44,905 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF by 23.6% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,286,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,049,000 after acquiring an additional 245,444 shares during the period.

Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF Company Profile

The Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF (GCOW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of developed-market large-cap stocks, selected by free cash flow yield and dividend yield, and weighted by aggregate dividends. GCOW was launched on Feb 23, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

