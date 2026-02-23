Suncorp Group (ASX:SUN) Insider Buys A$309,400.00 in Stock

Suncorp Group Limited (ASX:SUN – Get Free Report) insider Duncan West bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$15.47 per share, for a total transaction of A$309,400.00.

Suncorp Group Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.24, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.87, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.74.

Get Suncorp Group alerts:

Suncorp Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a Interim dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Sunday, February 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 111.0%. Suncorp Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 127.54%.

Suncorp Group Company Profile

Suncorp Group Limited provides insurance and banking products and services to retail, corporate, and commercial customers in Australia and New Zealand. The company operates through Consumer Insurance; Commercial and Personal Injury; and Suncorp New Zealand segments. The Consumer Insurance segment provides insurance products, including home and contents, motor, and boat insurance products. The Commercial and Personal Injury segment offers commercial motor, commercial property, marine, industrial special risks, public liability and professional indemnity, workers’ compensation, and compulsory third party products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Suncorp Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Suncorp Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.