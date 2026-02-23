Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Chubb (CB)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Chubb (NYSE: CB):

2/10/2026 – Chubb had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $283.00 to $326.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

2/9/2026 – Chubb had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a $340.00 price target on the stock.

2/9/2026 – Chubb had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $335.00 to $385.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/9/2026 – Chubb had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James Financial, Inc. from $340.00 to $380.00. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

2/6/2026 – Chubb had its price target raised by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $355.00 to $373.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/6/2026 – Chubb had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $317.00 to $336.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/5/2026 – Chubb had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They now have a $366.00 price target on the stock.

2/5/2026 – Chubb had its price target raised by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc from $354.00 to $357.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/5/2026 – Chubb had its price target raised by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $326.00 to $333.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

2/5/2026 – Chubb had its price target raised by analysts at Wolfe Research from $364.00 to $372.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/5/2026 – Chubb had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $305.00 to $322.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

2/4/2026 – Chubb had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $283.00 to $319.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/4/2026 – Chubb had its “market outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Citizens Jmp. They now have a $350.00 price target on the stock.

2/4/2026 – Chubb had its price target raised by analysts at Evercore Inc from $346.00 to $347.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/4/2026 – Chubb had its price target raised by analysts at Roth Mkm from $330.00 to $360.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/4/2026 – Chubb had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $327.00 to $330.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/16/2026 – Chubb was upgraded by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $354.00 price target on the stock.

1/16/2026 – Chubb had its “market outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Citigroup Inc..

1/16/2026 – Chubb was given a new $350.00 price target on by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

1/16/2026 – Chubb had its price target lowered by analysts at Bank of America Corporation from $279.00 to $259.00. They now have an “underperform” rating on the stock.

1/16/2026 – Chubb was upgraded by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

1/16/2026 – Chubb had its price target raised by analysts at Citizens Jmp from $325.00 to $350.00. They now have a “market outperform” rating on the stock.

1/14/2026 – Chubb was given a new $317.00 price target on by analysts at Mizuho.

1/14/2026 – Chubb had its price target raised by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald from $300.00 to $309.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/13/2026 – Chubb had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $293.00 to $305.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

1/8/2026 – Chubb had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $317.00 to $339.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

1/7/2026 – Chubb was upgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $351.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $309.00.

1/7/2026 – Chubb had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Evercore Inc. They now have a $346.00 price target on the stock.

1/6/2026 – Chubb had its price target raised by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $335.00 to $355.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

12/29/2025 – Chubb had its “buy (b+)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Chubb news, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 15,060 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $331.47, for a total transaction of $4,991,938.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 511,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $169,572,096.72. This trade represents a 2.86% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 27,817 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $331.98, for a total value of $9,234,687.66. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 11,810 shares in the company, valued at $3,920,683.80. This trade represents a 70.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Company insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Chubb is a global property and casualty insurance company that underwrites a broad range of commercial and personal insurance products and related services. Its offerings include commercial property and casualty coverage, specialty liability, professional and management liability, cyber and technology insurance, marine and energy, surety, accident and health solutions, and high-net-worth personal lines such as homeowners, auto and valuables protection. Chubb serves businesses, individuals and institutions with tailored underwriting and risk-transfer solutions across multiple industry sectors.

In addition to core underwriting, Chubb provides risk engineering, loss control, claims management and risk consulting services intended to reduce loss severity and help clients manage exposures.

