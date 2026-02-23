Insider Buying: ZIP (ASX:ZIP) Insider Acquires 26,041 Shares of Stock

Zip Co Limited (ASX:ZIP – Get Free Report) insider Diane Smith-Gander purchased 26,041 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of A$1.89 per share, with a total value of A$49,217.49.
ZIP Stock Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 3.75, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 607.29. The firm has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 225.83 and a beta of 3.34.
ZIP Company Profile
