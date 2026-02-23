Cosmo Metals (ASX:CMO) Insider Ian Prentice Buys 1,000,000 Shares

Cosmo Metals Limited (ASX:CMO – Get Free Report) insider Ian Prentice bought 1,000,000 shares of Cosmo Metals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$0.01 per share, with a total value of A$12,000.00.
Cosmo Metals Stock Performance
The company has a market capitalization of $3.54 million, a PE ratio of -1,810.11 and a beta of 0.10.
Cosmo Metals Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Cosmo Metals
- The gold chart Wall Street is terrified of…
- NEW LAW: Congress Approves Setup For Digital Dollar?
- Buy this Gold Stock Before May 2026
- What a Former CIA Agent Knows About the Coming Collapse
- This $15 Stock Could Go Down as the #1 Stock of 2026
Receive News & Ratings for Cosmo Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cosmo Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.