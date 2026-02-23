Cosmo Metals (ASX:CMO) Insider Ian Prentice Buys 1,000,000 Shares

Posted by on Feb 23rd, 2026

Cosmo Metals Limited (ASX:CMOGet Free Report) insider Ian Prentice bought 1,000,000 shares of Cosmo Metals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$0.01 per share, with a total value of A$12,000.00.

Cosmo Metals Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $3.54 million, a PE ratio of -1,810.11 and a beta of 0.10.

Cosmo Metals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cosmo Metals Limited operates as a mineral exploration company in Australia. The company explores for copper, nickel, cobalt, and platinum group elements. Its flagship project is the Yamarna project that includes the Mt Venn and Eastern Mafic prospects, which comprise nine granted exploration licenses, two granted prospecting license, and two applications for an exploration and a prospecting license with a total area of 370 square kilometers. Cosmo Metals Limited was incorporated in 2021 and is headquartered in West Perth, Australia.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cosmo Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cosmo Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.