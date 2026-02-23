JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF $JQUA Shares Sold by Sigma Planning Corp

Sigma Planning Corp decreased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JQUA – Free Report) by 17.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 66,546 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,655 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF were worth $4,186,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JQUA. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF by 11.8% during the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF by 1.5% during the third quarter. Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 13,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $820,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF by 19.2% in the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 1,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonehaven Wealth & Tax Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Stonehaven Wealth & Tax Solutions LLC now owns 20,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,207,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF stock opened at $64.14 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.86 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.90. JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $49.25 and a 12 month high of $64.90.

The JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF (JQUA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the JP Morgan US Quality Factor index. The fund selects companies from the Russell 1000 using three quality factors: profitability, earnings, and solvency. JQUA was launched on Nov 8, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

