Sigma Planning Corp Decreases Stock Position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF $FPE

Sigma Planning Corp cut its holdings in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE – Free Report) by 36.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 242,303 shares of the company’s stock after selling 137,978 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF were worth $4,420,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 17.2% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 985,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,969,000 after purchasing an additional 144,720 shares during the last quarter. Rossby Financial LCC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 469.7% in the 3rd quarter. Rossby Financial LCC now owns 2,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 1,935 shares during the last quarter. Darden Wealth Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Darden Wealth Group Inc now owns 152,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,781,000 after buying an additional 2,703 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 1,121,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,450,000 after buying an additional 3,574 shares during the period. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 82,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,504,000 after buying an additional 648 shares during the last quarter.

FPE opened at $18.39 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $18.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.27. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $16.77 and a fifty-two week high of $18.51.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 27th. Investors of record on Friday, February 20th will be issued a $0.0926 dividend. This is a positive change from First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 20th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.0%.

The First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (FPE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that attempts to generate income by investing globally in preferred equities and income producing debt across the market cap spectrum. FPE was launched on Feb 12, 2013 and is managed by First Trust.

