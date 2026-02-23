OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC Has $13.12 Million Stake in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF $VNLA

OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA – Free Report) by 8.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 266,129 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,163 shares during the period. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF were worth $13,118,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Asset Allocation Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Allocation Strategies LLC now owns 13,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $651,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC raised its position in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 15.0% in the third quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 1,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 1.2% during the third quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,048,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. boosted its holdings in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 0.4% during the third quarter. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. now owns 65,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,242,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 39,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,966,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the period.

Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of VNLA opened at $49.31 on Monday. Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF has a 1 year low of $48.22 and a 1 year high of $49.44. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.21.

Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF Cuts Dividend

Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 30th were paid a dividend of $0.1917 per share. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 4.7%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 30th.

The Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (VNLA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the 3-Month USD LIBOR index. The fund is an actively-managed fixed income fund that aims to outperform the FTSE 3-Month US Treasury Bill Index by holding a wide range of fixed income securities with an aggregate duration target of 0-2 years. VNLA was launched on Nov 16, 2016 and is managed by Janus Henderson.

