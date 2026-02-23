OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC Has $6.11 Million Holdings in Freedom 100 Emerging Markets ETF $FRDM

OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC cut its stake in Freedom 100 Emerging Markets ETF (BATS:FRDM – Free Report) by 14.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 137,819 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,357 shares during the period. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Freedom 100 Emerging Markets ETF were worth $6,107,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FRDM. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in shares of Freedom 100 Emerging Markets ETF by 458.6% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,140,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,096,000 after buying an additional 936,741 shares during the last quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. acquired a new position in Freedom 100 Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $14,632,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Freedom 100 Emerging Markets ETF by 527.5% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 356,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,422,000 after acquiring an additional 300,091 shares during the period. Compass Ion Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Freedom 100 Emerging Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $11,682,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Freedom 100 Emerging Markets ETF by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,438,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,111,000 after purchasing an additional 154,256 shares in the last quarter.

Freedom 100 Emerging Markets ETF Trading Up 2.1%

Shares of BATS FRDM opened at $61.31 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.68 and a beta of 0.94. Freedom 100 Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $30.68 and a one year high of $61.57. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.94.

About Freedom 100 Emerging Markets ETF

The Freedom 100 Emerging Markets ETF (FRDM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. FDRM tracks an index that selects and weights exposure to emerging market equities based on personal and economic freedom metrics. FRDM was launched on May 23, 2019 and is managed by Alpha Architect.

