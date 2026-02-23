OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF $SPMD

OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMD – Free Report) by 40.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 152,741 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 43,666 shares during the period. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF were worth $8,735,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SPMD. Bensler LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bensler LLC now owns 210,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,055,000 after buying an additional 10,026 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 8.9% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 233,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,675,000 after acquiring an additional 19,021 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $16,087,000. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 98.3% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 69,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,972,000 after acquiring an additional 34,428 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 423,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,027,000 after acquiring an additional 34,636 shares in the last quarter. 61.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF Stock Performance

SPMD opened at $63.29 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a 50-day moving average of $60.62 and a 200-day moving average of $58.30. SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $43.99 and a 1-year high of $63.67.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF Profile

The SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF (SPMD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Mid Cap 400 index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap US companies selected by the S&P Committee. SPMD was launched on Nov 8, 2005 and is managed by State Street.

