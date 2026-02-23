OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC Trims Position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF $IWD

OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,913 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,144 shares during the period. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $7,108,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clayton Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Access Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Clarity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Davis Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the third quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.93% of the company’s stock.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Trading Up 0.6%

Shares of IWD stock opened at $225.27 on Monday. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $163.19 and a twelve month high of $226.39. The stock has a market cap of $70.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $217.58 and a 200 day moving average of $208.49.

About iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index). The Index represents approximately 50% of the total market capitalization of the Russell 1000 Index. The Index measures the large-capital value sector of the United States equity market.

