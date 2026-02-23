Sigma Planning Corp Boosts Stake in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF $SPHQ

Sigma Planning Corp boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ – Free Report) by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 70,764 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,853 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF were worth $5,186,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $47,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 197.3% during the 3rd quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $72,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 64.8% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Root Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF in the third quarter worth $169,000.

NYSEARCA:SPHQ opened at $80.41 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $16.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.36 and a beta of 0.92. Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF has a twelve month low of $57.67 and a twelve month high of $80.58. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.76.

The Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (SPHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected by return on equity, changes in net operating assets and financial leverage. Stocks are weighted by these quality factors, scaled by market cap. SPHQ was launched on Dec 6, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

