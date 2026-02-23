Insider Buying: Teaminvest Private Group (ASX:TIP) Insider Buys A$14,777.24 in Stock

Teaminvest Private Group Limited (ASX:TIP – Get Free Report) insider Howard Coleman purchased 9,951 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$1.49 per share, with a total value of A$14,777.24.

Howard Coleman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 17th, Howard Coleman acquired 49 shares of Teaminvest Private Group stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$1.47 per share, for a total transaction of A$71.98.

On Tuesday, February 10th, Howard Coleman bought 25,000 shares of Teaminvest Private Group stock. The stock was bought at an average price of A$1.62 per share, for a total transaction of A$40,375.00.

On Tuesday, February 10th, Howard Coleman bought 9,995 shares of Teaminvest Private Group stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$1.65 per share, with a total value of A$16,441.78.

On Monday, December 1st, Howard Coleman purchased 10,000 shares of Teaminvest Private Group stock. The shares were bought at an average price of A$1.73 per share, with a total value of A$17,300.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.09, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.43. The company has a market cap of $56.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.49 and a beta of 0.40.

About Teaminvest Private Group

The company also recently declared a Interim dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 26th will be paid a $0.015 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 98.0%. Teaminvest Private Group’s payout ratio is currently -60.00%.

Teaminvest Private Group Limited is a private equity firm specializing in middle market and mature companies providing buyout and growth capital transactions. It also makes fund of fund investments in private equity funds, small and medium-sized companies. The firm invests in energy, materials, industrials, consumer discretionary, consumer staples, healthcare, financials, information technology and communication services industries. The firm seeks to invest in companies based in Australia, South Africa & United Kingdom.

