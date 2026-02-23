OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC Buys 12,866 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF $VCIT

OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) by 11.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 126,404 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,866 shares during the period. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $10,632,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VCIT. Caldwell Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Aspect Partners LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Chapman Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:VCIT opened at $84.54 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $83.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.92. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $78.66 and a one year high of $84.84.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 4th. Investors of record on Monday, February 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 2nd. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 4.7%.

(Free Report)

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S. dollar denominated, investment-grade, fixed rate, taxable securities issued by industrial, utility, and financial companies with maturities between 5 and 10 years. Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment adisory services to the Fund.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.