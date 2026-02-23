Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Has $37.08 Million Stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF $GOVT

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC reduced its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,603,899 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,933 shares during the quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $37,082,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cadinha & Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cadinha & Co. LLC now owns 25,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $594,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 1.2% in the second quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC now owns 39,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $912,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the period. Security Financial Services INC. increased its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 3.9% in the third quarter. Security Financial Services INC. now owns 14,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares during the period. Atlatl Advisers LLC raised its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 1.1% in the second quarter. Atlatl Advisers LLC now owns 50,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,167,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Collaborative Wealth Managment Inc. lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 4.6% during the third quarter. Collaborative Wealth Managment Inc. now owns 12,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares during the period.

BATS GOVT opened at $23.21 on Monday. iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $22.48 and a 1-year high of $23.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $23.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.09.

The iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury Core Bond index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of fixed-rate nonconvertible U.S. Treasury securities with a remaining maturity of one year or more. GOVT was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

