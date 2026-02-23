Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Purchases 7,040 Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF $AGG

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 42.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 23,668 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,040 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $2,373,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AGG. Rothschild Investment LLC lifted its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 2,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.1% in the second quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 9,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $974,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Realta Investment Advisors increased its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.9% in the third quarter. Realta Investment Advisors now owns 11,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,135,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC now owns 14,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,429,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invera Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Invera Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 24,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,442,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. 83.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AGG opened at $100.90 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $100.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $139.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 124.57 and a beta of 0.25. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $96.15 and a 12-month high of $101.35.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

