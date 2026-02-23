Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Grows Stock Holdings in McKesson Corporation $MCK

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lifted its holdings in McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 38.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 48,912 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,689 shares during the quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in McKesson were worth $37,807,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCK. IAM Advisory LLC grew its position in McKesson by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. IAM Advisory LLC now owns 3,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,019,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the period. PDS Planning Inc grew its holdings in McKesson by 1.1% during the third quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 1,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $934,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the period. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA grew its holdings in McKesson by 4.6% during the third quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the period. Goldstein Advisors LLC raised its position in McKesson by 4.4% during the third quarter. Goldstein Advisors LLC now owns 334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in McKesson by 4.9% in the third quarter. Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the period. 85.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MCK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of McKesson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 8th. Evercore restated an “outperform” rating and set a $1,000.00 price target on shares of McKesson in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of McKesson in a research report on Wednesday, December 10th. Barclays raised their target price on McKesson from $960.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price target on McKesson from $1,000.00 to $1,012.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $943.50.

McKesson Stock Performance

NYSE:MCK opened at $947.39 on Monday. McKesson Corporation has a one year low of $594.34 and a one year high of $971.93. The stock has a market cap of $116.05 billion, a PE ratio of 27.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $853.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $796.99.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The company reported $9.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.19 by $0.15. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 338.97% and a net margin of 1.09%.The company had revenue of $106.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $8.03 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. McKesson has set its FY 2026 guidance at 38.800-39.200 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that McKesson Corporation will post 32.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McKesson Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.82 per share. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 2nd. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.43%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Leann B. Smith sold 190 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $945.00, for a total value of $179,550.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 2,989 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,824,605. This represents a 5.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Thomas L. Rodgers sold 276 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $816.18, for a total value of $225,265.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 2,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,851,096.24. The trade was a 10.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 794 shares of company stock valued at $718,056 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

McKesson Profile

McKesson Corporation (NYSE: MCK) is a global healthcare services and distribution company that supplies pharmaceuticals, medical-surgical products and health care technology solutions. Founded in 1833 and headquartered in Irving, Texas, McKesson operates across the drug distribution and healthcare services value chain, connecting manufacturers, pharmacies, hospitals and health systems to help manage the movement of medicines and clinical supplies.

The company’s core activities include pharmaceutical wholesale distribution and logistics, specialty pharmacy services, and the provision of medical-surgical supplies to acute and non-acute care providers.

Recommended Stories

