Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Cuts Stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December $PDEC

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December (BATS:PDEC – Free Report) by 1.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,071,452 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,950 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December were worth $45,022,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of PDEC. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December during the 2nd quarter valued at about $72,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates acquired a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December in the third quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December by 55.4% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December during the third quarter worth $206,000. Finally, First City Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December in the third quarter valued at $207,000.

PDEC opened at $43.69 on Monday. Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December has a twelve month low of $34.71 and a twelve month high of $43.93. The firm has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.83 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.56.

The Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December (PDEC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PDEC was launched on Dec 2, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

