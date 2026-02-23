OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC Has $9.70 Million Stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF $FLOT

OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Free Report) by 45.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 189,896 shares of the company’s stock after selling 157,177 shares during the quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $9,701,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLOT. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 10.8% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,209,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,728,000 after acquiring an additional 313,769 shares during the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 24.6% in the 3rd quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 3,077,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,227,000 after purchasing an additional 607,046 shares during the last quarter. Glenview Trust Co boosted its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 3.9% in the third quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 2,757,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,863,000 after purchasing an additional 102,353 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 5.0% in the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,742,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,257,000 after purchasing an additional 130,241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glenview Trust co increased its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 5.0% during the second quarter. Glenview Trust co now owns 2,655,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,462,000 after buying an additional 125,640 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Stock Performance

BATS FLOT opened at $51.02 on Monday. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.75 and a fifty-two week high of $51.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $50.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.95.

About iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF

The iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (FLOT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment-grade floating rate notes with maturities of 0-5 years. FLOT was launched on Jun 14, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.