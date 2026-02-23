Element Fleet Management (ELEEF) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Element Fleet Management (OTCMKTS:ELEEF – Get Free Report) is anticipated to issue its results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 24th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.3360 per share and revenue of $317.79 million for the quarter.

Element Fleet Management Stock Performance

ELEEF opened at $25.03 on Monday. Element Fleet Management has a 1-year low of $18.59 and a 1-year high of $27.57. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.09.

Get Element Fleet Management alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on ELEEF shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Element Fleet Management to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. National Bank Financial restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Element Fleet Management in a report on Monday, October 27th. Finally, Raymond James Financial restated a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Element Fleet Management in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and four have given a Buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Element Fleet Management Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Element Fleet Management (OTCMKTS:ELEEF) is a leading global fleet management company headquartered in Toronto, Ontario. It provides comprehensive fleet leasing and management solutions for corporate and public sector clients, aiming to optimize vehicle acquisition, utilization and disposal strategies. The company focuses on delivering customizable programs that enhance operational efficiency and reduce total cost of ownership for light-, medium- and heavy-duty vehicles across diverse industries.

Element’s service portfolio encompasses full-service leasing and financing, maintenance management, policy administration, telematics and data analytics, fuel management and end-of-lease remarketing.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Element Fleet Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Element Fleet Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.