New York State Common Retirement Fund Decreases Holdings in Americold Realty Trust Inc. $COLD

New York State Common Retirement Fund reduced its stake in Americold Realty Trust Inc. (NYSE:COLD – Free Report) by 66.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 131,841 shares of the company’s stock after selling 256,922 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Americold Realty Trust were worth $1,614,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COLD. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. boosted its position in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 96.5% in the third quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. now owns 20,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 10,113 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 12,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 1,127 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Americold Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $135,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Americold Realty Trust by 3,914.2% during the 3rd quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 454,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,654,000 after acquiring an additional 442,970 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its holdings in Americold Realty Trust by 280.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 44,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,000 after acquiring an additional 32,636 shares during the period. 98.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Americold Realty Trust alerts:

Americold Realty Trust Stock Up 1.4%

Shares of Americold Realty Trust stock opened at $12.68 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $12.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.11. Americold Realty Trust Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.10 and a fifty-two week high of $23.52. The firm has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -57.64, a P/E/G ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Americold Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

Americold Realty Trust ( NYSE:COLD Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35. The company had revenue of $663.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $659.51 million. Americold Realty Trust had a negative return on equity of 1.96% and a negative net margin of 2.39%.Americold Realty Trust’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Americold Realty Trust Inc. will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 31st. Americold Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -418.18%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on COLD shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $15.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 25th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Americold Realty Trust from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 9th. Bank of America lowered Americold Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Research upgraded Americold Realty Trust from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Americold Realty Trust from $15.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.85.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Americold Realty Trust

Americold Realty Trust Profile

(Free Report)

Americold Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust specializing in temperature-controlled warehousing and logistics solutions. The company owns, operates, and develops a global network of cold storage facilities designed to support the storage, handling, and distribution of perishable products. Services include blast freezing, repacking, labeling, cross-docking, and transportation management, all integrated to streamline clients’ cold chain operations and help ensure product quality and safety from origin to point of consumption.

With roots dating back to the early 20th century, Americold has expanded through strategic acquisitions and facility development to become one of the world’s largest publicly traded cold storage providers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Americold Realty Trust Inc. (NYSE:COLD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Americold Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Americold Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.